5-Year-Old Assaulted By Assistant Principal Of Spotswood Elementary School

Misty Kelly, the assistant principal at the Spotswood Elementary School, has been charged with misdemeanor assault and battery and is expected to surrender to police in Spotsylvania, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office said.

The 5-year-old student's mom said she noticed bruising on her daughter's back and ribs and notified authorities on Aug. 28, the sheriff's office said.

"When the mother questioned her child as to how she received the injuries, the child stated an adult at the school had grabbed her because she didn’t want to walk," reads a press release from the sheriff's office.

Kelly was identified as the person responsible for the assault and was placed on leave, police said.

