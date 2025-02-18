Fair 20°

Southington Woman Hospitalized After Being Hit By Car While Walking Along Road

A 32-year-old woman remains hospitalized in Connecticut a day after a car hit her as she was walking along a road, authorities said.

The woman was struck around 9:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17, on West Street near Jude Lane in Southington, police said. She was walking in the southbound lane in front of the Metro Gas Station at the time of the crash.

Paramedics rushed the woman to an area hospital with severe head and leg injuries, Southington police said. She was listed in serious condition.

The driver did not stop but continued home and later contacted police, officials said. They are cooperating with the investigation, Southington police said.

Southington police urge anyone with information to contact Officer Michaud at 860-378-1600, ext. 2384, or cmichaud@southingtonpolice.org.

