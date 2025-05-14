Southington Students Charged After Setting School Laptops On Fire In Dangerous TikTok Trend

Southington High School was evacuated on Wednesday, May 7, after two teens reportedly inserted metal objects into the laptops’ ports, causing the electrical components inside to spark and catch fire, Southington police said.

The dangerous trend is known as the "Chromebook Challenge." Multiple schools in Connecticut have been evacuated or disrupted after students deliberately caused their laptops to catch fire or melt from an intentional electrical short. This produces harmful, toxic gas that fills the classroom.

No one has been injured in the stunts so far.

School officials evacuated Southington High around 12:45 p.m., as fire crews and police worked to remove the laptop and clean the damage.

Police later determined that a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old student were behind the prank. Authorities charged them with reckless burning, reckless endangerment, second-degree criminal mischief, and second-degree breach of peace, police said. Their names were not released because of their ages.

Students across the country have recorded themselves destroying school-issued laptops to participate in the trend. They use graphite pencils, scissors, or other metal objects to cause the machines to spark, melt, and emit smoke, authorities said.

A Plainville middle school was evacuated on Thursday, May 8, after a student jammed a pair of scissors into a laptop, prompting a full response from police and firefighters.

Multiple school districts across the state have issued warnings to parents. In the past three weeks, schools in Southington, Plainville, Newington, Cromwell, and Derby have reported similar incidents involving laptop fires.

