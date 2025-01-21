Overcast 19°

Southington Man Arrested In CT Assault Of Child, Faces Multiple Charges: Police

Authorities have charged a 21-year-old Connecticut man following an investigation into allegations of a sexual assault involving a minor in Haddam.

Dylan Martin

Photo Credit: Connecticut State Police
Josh Lanier
Dylan Martin, of Southington, was arrested at his home without incident Monday morning, Jan. 20, after troopers served an arrest warrant stemming from an incident reported in late Oct. 2024, according to Connecticut State Police.

The investigation began in Nov. 2024, after the Hampden County, Massachusetts, State’s Attorney’s Office notified authorities about the alleged crime.

Martin faces multiple charges, including risk of injury to a minor, illegal sexual contact with a victim under age 16, possession of child pornography, and second-degree sexual assault, police said.

Police have not released further information about the victims or details of the alleged crimes.

Martin was released on a $150,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Middletown Superior Court on Jan. 28, according to authorities.

