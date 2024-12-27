Fair 32°

SHARE

Southington Fire: Community Rallies Around Family Who Lost Everything In Blaze

A fire early this week destroyed a family of five’s home and everything inside. Now, the community has stepped up to help them rebuild.

Firefighters battle an early morning blaze Thursday, Dec. 26 at 25 Howard Ave. in Southington.

Firefighters battle an early morning blaze Thursday, Dec. 26 at 25 Howard Ave. in Southington.

 Photo Credit: GoFundMe
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

Firefighters were called to a house fire around 3:15 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, at 25 Howard Ave. in Southington. A light fixture in the basement sparked, sending flames through the home.

The home was a total loss, but the five people inside escaped without injury.

Jeremi Bobbitt, one of the displaced, created a GoFundMe to help replace some of the things they lost in the blaze, including a computer and several supplies for cosmetology school.

I experienced something I never thought I would ever go through. My childhood home caught on fire, and nothing can be replaced.I'm currently in cosmetology school and lost my computer and other supplies for school, as well as clothing for work and school. Many other personal belongings of mine, my sister, mother, grandmother, and my 6-year-old brother's belongings were also lost.

Bobbitt wrote that it felt strange asking for help, but the community has rallied to the family’s cause. In under a day, the GoFundMe raised more than $10,000 from over 130 donors.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

For more information on the GoFundMe, click here.

to follow Daily Voice Southington and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE