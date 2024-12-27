Southington Fire: Community Rallies Around Family Who Lost Everything In Blaze

Firefighters were called to a house fire around 3:15 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, at 25 Howard Ave. in Southington. A light fixture in the basement sparked, sending flames through the home.

The home was a total loss, but the five people inside escaped without injury.

Jeremi Bobbitt, one of the displaced, created a GoFundMe to help replace some of the things they lost in the blaze, including a computer and several supplies for cosmetology school.

I experienced something I never thought I would ever go through. My childhood home caught on fire, and nothing can be replaced.I'm currently in cosmetology school and lost my computer and other supplies for school, as well as clothing for work and school. Many other personal belongings of mine, my sister, mother, grandmother, and my 6-year-old brother's belongings were also lost.

Bobbitt wrote that it felt strange asking for help, but the community has rallied to the family’s cause. In under a day, the GoFundMe raised more than $10,000 from over 130 donors.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

For more information on the GoFundMe, click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Southington and receive free news updates.