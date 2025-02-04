Partly Cloudy 42°

SHARE

School Superintendent Charged With DUI In Southington Will Keep His Job: Board

A Connecticut school leader who is accused of crashing his car while driving intoxicated last month will not be fired, the school district announced this week. 

Pomperaug Regional School District 15 Superintendent Joshua Smith was arrested and charged in a Jan. 18 crash in Southington while driving intoxicated, authorities said.&nbsp;

Pomperaug Regional School District 15 Superintendent Joshua Smith was arrested and charged in a Jan. 18 crash in Southington while driving intoxicated, authorities said. 

 Photo Credit: Southington Police/Pomperaug Regional School District 15
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

Superintendent of Pomperaug Regional School District 15 Joshua Smith, 52, was charged with operating under the influence and failure to maintain his lane in the Jan. 18 crash, Southington police said this week. 

Smith crashed his 2015 Lexus on Mulberry Street in Southington around 1 a.m. when he slammed into a utility pole and another vehicle in a driveway, authorities said. Eversource had to repair the pole, which closed the street for several hours. 

Smith told the Region 15 Board of Education about the incident, and after consideration, officials said he would keep his job, authorities said. 

"Mr. Smith fully and candidly informed the Board Chairperson of this serious matter promptly after it occurred. The full Board then promptly and thoroughly reviewed this matter and has addressed it with Mr. Smith," the school district said in a statement on Facebook.

The board said Smith "has a demonstrated track record of successful, trustworthy leadership" during his seven-year tenure in the Middlebury and Southbury school district. 

A call to Region 15 schools for comment on any disciplinary actions was not immediately returned. 

Smith previously served as the superintendent and assistant superintendent for the New Milford Public School District. 

to follow Daily Voice Southington and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE