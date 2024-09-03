Missing: Southington Boy, 11, Hasn't Been Seen Since Leaving Home

Hartford County resident Cody Schrlau, of Southington, was reported missing from his home on Monday, Sept. 2.

Southington Police Det. Thomas Atterrato described Cody as being slender, 5-foot-4, 90 pounds, with dirty blonde hair.

Cody was last seen leaving his home wearing a white bicycle helmet, a blue short-sleeve shirt, blue shorts, black shin-high socks, and black/white shoes.

He left on a gray TREK bicycle with black lettering.

Cody has not been seen or heard from since he left his residence, Atterrato said.

Anyone with information or who sees Cody is asked to contact Southington Police at 860-378-1600.

