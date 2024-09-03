Fair 61°

SHARE

Missing: Southington Boy, 11, Hasn't Been Seen Since Leaving Home

Police in Connecticut are asking the public for help locating an 11-year-old who hasn't been seen since leaving his home on his bike a day ago.

Missing: Cody Schrlau

Missing: Cody Schrlau

Photo Credit: Southington Police Department
Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories

Hartford County resident Cody Schrlau, of Southington, was reported missing from his home on Monday, Sept. 2.

Southington Police Det. Thomas Atterrato described Cody as being slender, 5-foot-4, 90 pounds, with dirty blonde hair.

Cody was last seen leaving his home wearing a white bicycle helmet, a blue short-sleeve shirt, blue shorts, black shin-high socks, and black/white shoes. 

He left on a gray TREK bicycle with black lettering. 

Cody has not been seen or heard from since he left his residence, Atterrato said.

Anyone with information or who sees Cody is asked to contact Southington Police at 860-378-1600.

to follow Daily Voice Southington and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE