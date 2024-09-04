Missing Southington 11-Year-Old Found Safe By Alert Citizen

Hartford County resident Cody Schrlau, of Southington, went missing from his home on Monday, Sept. 2.

According to Capt. James Armack of the Southington Police, the boy was spotted on a walking trail in New Haven County in Cheshire.

The citizen contacted the Cheshire Police who responded and stopped Cody, Armack said.

"He is currently being reunited with family members," the captain said.

Armack thanked the public for help: "Your assistance in this investigation is very much appreciated."

Police did not say how Cody got to New Haven County. He was on a bicycle when he left his home.

