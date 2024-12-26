'Mayday': Firefighters Forced Out Of Burning Southington House Before Beating Back Flames

Firefighters were called to a house fire around 3:15 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 26 at 25 Howard Ave. in Southington. A light fixture in the basement had sparked and sent flames creeping through the home.

Luckily, everyone inside escaped thanks to two teen girls who smelled smoke and alerted their grandmother.

Fire crews moved quickly to put out the flames, but shortly after pushing their way inside, two firefighters became disoriented as conditions deteriorated. A mayday call was made and everyone was ordered out of the home, Southington firefighters said.

The fire moved from the basement through "void spaces" inside the house and reached the first and second floors.

Fire crews from multiple area agencies helped in the battle. They fought under difficult conditions and with malfunctioning equipment because of cold temperatures, but firefighters put out the blaze with no injuries to themselves or civilians.

The Fire Marhsal's Office is investigating the cause of the blaze.

