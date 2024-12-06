Maxwell Nemec, of Cheshire, is charged with second-degree manslaughter, reckless driving, and misconduct with a motor vehicle, Connecticut State Police said on Friday, Dec. 6.

Nemec was driving a 2014 Nissan Juke eastbound on I-84 on Feb. 15 in Southington shortly after 6:45 p.m.

Witnesses told troopers that Nemec was speeding in the left lane when he came up behind Lesley Petrafassi's BMW near Exit 31, a police report said.

Nemec merged into the center lane and sped up to try and pass her on the right, but he clipped the front of her car with the back of his vehicle while trying to cut in front of Petrafassi, causing them to spin out and tumble down the interstate, the report said.

Based on the crash data, investigators said Nemec was driving between 95 and 102 mph at the time of the crash, well above the posted speed limit of 65 mph.

Nemec jumped out of his wrecked SUV and ran to help Petrafassi, police reported. He told troopers she was breathing but unresponsive when he got to her. He held her head in place until paramedics arrived.

Responders first took Petrafassi to Saint Mary's Hospital in Waterbury, but her injuries exceeded the ICU's capabilities. She was airlifted to Saint Francis Hospital in Hartford, where she died weeks later surrounded by her family.

Nemec only suffered some cuts and bruises in the crash, police said.

Lesley Petrafassi, a Waterbury native, is survived by her husband of 24 years, two daughters, and two grandchildren, according to her obituary.

"Lesley enjoyed cooking, shopping, playing cards, home remodeling, decorating, traveling, and especially laughing and spending time with family," the obituary said.

Nemec was released from custody after posting a $100,000 bond, authorities said. He is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 19.

