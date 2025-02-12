Overcast 31°

Major Search On For I-84 Armed Southington Road Rage Attacker Underway

A man who police say ditched his car in a rest area along I-84 after a road rage attack on the highway is being south by authorities, Connecticut State Police said.

CT State Police vehicle

 Photo Credit: CT State Police
Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine

The incident involved a firearm and happened around 8:40 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, in the westbound lanes near Exit 17, CSP said.

The victim shared photos of the incident with NBC Connecticut.

"The suspect vehicle was located abandoned at the eastbound Southington rest area, which was later seized as evidence," police said. 

K-9 teams, emergency services unit personnel, and aviation support responded to assist. 

The on-scene investigation determined that the suspect left the area and posed no active threat to the Southington community, police said. 

The investigation remains active and ongoing, and this is all the information available for release at this time. 

