CT Man Exposes Himself To Women Inside Southington Walgreens: Police

Jose M. Valdivia, of Waterbury, is charged with two counts each of indecent exposure and disorderly conduct, Southington police said.

Multiple women inside Walgreens at 359 Main Street reported that a man had exposed himself to them on New Year's Eve, authorities said. Police found security video of the incidents and saw the man walk toward a car in the parking lot and leave.

Officers pulled that car over about a mile from the store and arrested him without incident.

Valdivia was released after posting a $25,000 bond, authorities said.

