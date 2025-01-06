Light Snow 28°

SHARE

CT Man Exposes Himself To Women Inside Southington Walgreens: Police

A 37-year-old Connecticut man was arrested after police said he exposed himself in a "sexual manner" toward women inside a Walgreens last week. 

Jose M. Valdivia

Jose M. Valdivia

 Photo Credit: Southington Police Department
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

Jose M. Valdivia, of Waterbury, is charged with two counts each of indecent exposure and disorderly conduct, Southington police said. 

Multiple women inside Walgreens at 359 Main Street reported that a man had exposed himself to them on New Year's Eve, authorities said. Police found security video of the incidents and saw the man walk toward a car in the parking lot and leave. 

Officers pulled that car over about a mile from the store and arrested him without incident. 

Valdivia was released after posting a $25,000 bond, authorities said. 

to follow Daily Voice Southington and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE