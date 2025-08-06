Chase With Stolen SUV Ends In Southington Crash, But Trio Refused To Surrender: Cops

Police were first alerted to a stolen gray Jeep Grand Cherokee near Meriden Waterbury Turnpike in Southington around 9:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 4. The SUV had been reported stolen out of Orange. When officers tried to stop the Jeep, the driver sped off, triggering a chase that put neighborhoods and drivers at risk, officers said.

Officers quickly deployed tire-deflation devices, which blew out three of the four tires. Even with the vehicle nearly disabled, the driver refused to stop.

The pursuit ended near Old Turnpike Road and Buckland Street in Southington when the Jeep crashed into a mailbox. All three people inside jumped out and ran. Officers were able to catch them one by one.

Alexander Almeida-Colella was caught first. Police say he was carrying a bag that had what looked like a real gun inside, but it turned out to be a BB gun. That same bag also had brass knuckles, ski masks, and latex gloves, authorities said.

The second teen, Dhaejruh Gonzalez, was picked up shortly after. The third, Rahquel Cranford, was caught following a brief foot chase, police said.

All three are from Waterbury.

Officers say stolen vehicles are more than just property crimes. They’re increasingly linked to serious threats.

“All too often, stolen motor vehicles are associated with violent crime, illegal firearms, narcotics trafficking, and blatant reckless operation,” Southington police said. “Our Officers stand committed to ensuring the safety of this community and holding those individuals engaged in that type of behavior.”

