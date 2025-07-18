Chase Ends In I-91 Glastonbury Crash; Southington Man Hit 120 MPH In Escape Attempt: Police

Tyler Marandino, of Southington, was behind the wheel of a gray Dodge Avenger when a state trooper spotted the car speeding in the right lanes near Exit 23 in Rocky Hill around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 15, Connecticut State Police said.

The trooper clocked the vehicle going 95 mph in a 65 mph zone.

When the trooper turned on emergency lights and sirens to stop the car, Marandino at first began pulling over, but then it suddenly took off, police said.

What Marandino likely didn't know was that he was being tracked by the State Police Aviation Unit, which followed Marandino from the air and provided updates to officers on the ground.

From above, the unit tracked the car hitting speeds of up to 120 mph before exiting the highway at Exit 25 and heading onto Route 3 toward Glastonbury, police said.

The car then crashed into another vehicle and a concrete barrier, police said. No injuries were reported. Troopers took Marandino into custody at the scene without further trouble.

Marandino was charged with reckless driving, disobeying the signal of an officer, and reckless endangerment in the second degree, State Police said.

He was later released on a $5,000 bond, authorities said.

