1 Killed In Early Morning Southington House Fire; Cause Of Blaze Under Investigation

Emergency crews responded to a home at 2 Chaffee Lane just after 2:30 a.m. following multiple 911 calls. Firefighters arrived to find heavy flames pouring from the front of the house.

Flames had fully engulfed the home when crews forced their way inside. Firefighters discovered the victim in a bedroom.

Southington authorities have not released the person's name pending notification of relatives.

Officials said no one else is believed to have been inside at the time.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

