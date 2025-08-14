Partly Cloudy 81°

State Employee In Critical Condition Following Lawn Mower Accident At Southbury Training Center

A Connecticut state employee is in critical condition after being injured in a lawn mower accident at the Southbury Training School, officials said.

A state employee was severely injured while working at Southbury Training School on Wednesday, Aug. 13.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps Street View/File Photo
Josh Lanier
Josh Lanier

According to the Department of Developmental Services and state police, the accident happened while the worker was cutting grass on the school’s campus around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 13. 

State police said there is no suspected criminal aspect at this time.

“Our thoughts are with the injured employee, their family, friends, and colleagues during this very difficult time,” DDS said in a news release.

The worker suffered severe injuries and remains hospitalized in critical condition, officials said Thursday.

The Connecticut State Police and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) are investigating what caused the accident.

The DDS’s Southbury Training School is a residential facility for individuals with intellectual disabilities, according to its website.

