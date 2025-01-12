Speeding DUI Driver Had Child In Car On I-84 Middlebury Stop, State Police Say

A driver later identified as Precious Seay, 32, of Winsted was spotted by troopers conducting an OUI enforcement detail going 80 mph and swerving out of her lane near exit 16 in Middlebury around 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9, police said.

While speaking with Seay, troopers suspected she was under the influence of alcohol or drugs, police said. They also noted a nine-year-old child was in the vehicle. Seay was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which she failed to complete to standard, police said.

Seay was charged with speeding, operating under the influence with a child under 18 years old, failure to maintain lane, and risk of injury to a child. She was arrested without incident and transported to Troop A in Southbury for processing.

Seay was released on a $1,500 bond and is scheduled to appear at Waterbury Superior Court on Jan. 23.

