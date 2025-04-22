Southbury Couple Must Pay $600K After Removing Almost 150 Trees At $1.1M Lakefront Mansion

Alan and Teresa Salzman were ordered to pay for the restoration of the trees cut and damaged near their Kuhn Street home, the ruling stated. The Salzmans told the court they paid two day laborers $300 to trim and prune trees on their property.

They claimed the large-scale removal of trees occurred without their knowledge or permission, but Judge Joseph Pellegrino rejected that defense.

In his 16-page decision, published by the Stamford Advocate, Pellegrino said that even if Alan Salzman hired the laborers, he failed to properly direct them.

"The damage was intentional," he wrote. "The court does not believe Mr. Salzman’s story that he simply instructed the men he hired to cut some trees on his property."

The judge emphasized that Salzman not only hired the workers but also failed to oversee their work.

"Mr. Salzman admits that he failed to supervise the men he hired. His failure was not just simple negligence, it was gross negligence," Pellegrino wrote. "The damage that resulted was very substantial."

The town of Southbury had requested $8.7 million in damages to fund infrastructure that would allow arborists to plant mature trees and repair the damaged land, according to the outlet.

A temporary access road to the site was projected to cost $430,516, the judge noted. However, Pellegrino concluded that the steep terrain and natural regrowth did not justify such an expense.

Pelligrino ordered the Salzmans to pay nearly $100,000 to restore the land and almost $500,000 in damages, per the ruling. In addition to the $598,476 in total payment, the Salzmans must also pay the town’s legal fees.

Although the Salzmans claimed the view of Lake Lillinonah did not improve after the trees were cleared, Pellegrino said that was irrelevant. The couple had encroached on town-owned land, and the outcome or purpose did not matter in this case, he said.

