Ezequier Ernesto Galarza, of Waterbury, lost control of his vehicle near Exit 16 and was thrown from it around 3:15 a.m. on Friday, July 4, Connecticut State Police said.

He was well enough to walk, as he got up and began walking in the left lane of the interstate when a Jeep crashed into him, causing fatal injuries, police said.

State troopers are investigating the crash.

Investigators urge witnesses to contact Trooper James Perazzella Jr. at 203-267-2200 or james.perazzella@ct.gov.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Southbury-Middlebury and receive free news updates.