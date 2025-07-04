Fair 74°

Ezequier Ernesto Galarza Killed In Southbury Crash On I-84

A 25-year-old Connecticut man was killed when a Jeep crashed into him on I-84 after he'd been thrown from his own vehicle, authorities said. 

Ezequier Ernesto Galarza, of Waterbury, lost control of his vehicle near Exit 16 and was thrown from it around 3:15 a.m. on Friday, July 4, Connecticut State Police said.

He was well enough to walk, as he got up and began walking in the left lane of the interstate when a Jeep crashed into him, causing fatal injuries, police said. 

State troopers are investigating the crash. 

Investigators urge witnesses to contact Trooper James Perazzella Jr. at 203-267-2200 or james.perazzella@ct.gov.

