Ex-Yale New Haven Hospital Nurse Pleads Guilty to Stealing Patients' Meds: Feds

Sean Falzarano, 38, admitted in federal court to stealing and altering vials of Lorazepam while working at Yale New Haven Hospital, according to the US Attorney for Connecticut.

Lorazepam is the generic version of Ativan, a sedative used to treat anxiety,

Prosecutors said Falzarano used his access to an area where the drugs were stored on Jan. 31, 2022, stole one vial of the drug, and siphoned some out of another, replacing it with an inert substance.

“Tampering with medications intended for patients is a serious violation of public trust and safety,” officials said, highlighting the potential harm to unsuspecting patients.

Falzarano pleaded guilty to tampering with a consumer product, which carries a maximum prison sentence of 10 years, and acquiring a controlled substance by misrepresentation, which carries a maximum sentence of four years, the federal prosecutor.

He remains free on a $50,000 bond and will return to court on March 5 for sentencing. His nursing license is currently suspended.

