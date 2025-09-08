Driver's Beware: Portion Of I-84 Closed In Southbury After Tractor-Trailer Fire

The fire was reported just before 6 p.m., according to the state Department of Transportation.

Police have shut down the westbound lanes between exits 14 and 13, with the latter off-ramp also closed. Traffic in both directions was at a near standstill, according to CT Roads.

It's unclear when that section may reopen. Drivers should avoid the area if possible.

Authorities have not said if there were any injuries in the fire or what caused it.

