Partly Cloudy 68°

SHARE

Driver's Beware: Portion Of I-84 Closed In Southbury After Tractor-Trailer Fire

Drivers planning to take I-84 west home Monday night, Sept. 8, should pick another route after a tractor-trailer caught fire, forcing police to shut down a section of the busy highway. 

Police lights.

Police lights.

 Photo Credit: Canva/MattGush
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

The fire was reported just before 6 p.m., according to the state Department of Transportation. 

Police have shut down the westbound lanes between exits 14 and 13, with the latter off-ramp also closed. Traffic in both directions was at a near standstill, according to CT Roads

It's unclear when that section may reopen. Drivers should avoid the area if possible.

Authorities have not said if there were any injuries in the fire or what caused it. 

Check back with Daily Voice for more information on the developing story. 

to follow Daily Voice Southbury-Middlebury and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE