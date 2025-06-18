Overcast 71°

Driver Ejected, Killed In Fiery Southbury I-84 Crash: Police

A driver died in a violent crash Wednesday morning, June 18 on I-84 east after veering off the highway and slamming into a guardrail, light pole, and wooded area, Connecticut State Police said.

Cecilia Levine
The crash happened around 4:49 a.m., just east of Exit 15 in Southbury, according to a report filed by Trooper Nicholas Quinn from Troop A.

Police say the Volvo tractor-trailer, registered in Pennsylvania, was traveling in the left lane when it veered into the median and hit the guardrail. The vehicle then crossed both lanes to the right, crashed through a guardrail, hit a light pole, and came to rest in a wooded area.

The driver, whose identity is being withheld until next of kin is notified, was ejected from the vehicle and sustained fatal injuries, police said.

Damage was reported to a metal guard rail, light pole, and overhead illumination pole owned by the Connecticut Department of Transportation, according to the official report.

The State Police Collision Analysis & Reconstruction Squad responded to the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Trooper Quinn at 203-267-2200 or email nicholas.quinn@ct.gov.

