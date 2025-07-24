Partly Cloudy 84°

SHARE

CT Driver Killed After Crashing Into Large Stones In I-84 Median In Middlebury

A 39-year-old Connecticut man was killed after he lost control of his car on I-84 and crashed into a large pile of rocks in the median. 

Police lights.

Police lights.

 Photo Credit: Canva/MattGush
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

Jeffrey Lepage, of Plantsville, was driving in the left lane on the highway near Benson Road in Middlebury when he lost control of his Subaru around 9:45 a.m. on Thursday, July 24, Connecticut State Police said. 

It's unclear what caused him to lose control, but Lepage's car skidded into the grassy median before smashing into a pile of large rocks, police said. 

Paramedics rushed him to Waterbury Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead. 

Police are investigating the crash. 

Anyone with information about it is asked to contact Trooper Anilly Diaz at 203-267-2200 or Anilly.Diaz@ct.gov.

to follow Daily Voice Southbury-Middlebury and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE