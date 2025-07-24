CT Driver Killed After Crashing Into Large Stones In I-84 Median In Middlebury

Jeffrey Lepage, of Plantsville, was driving in the left lane on the highway near Benson Road in Middlebury when he lost control of his Subaru around 9:45 a.m. on Thursday, July 24, Connecticut State Police said.

It's unclear what caused him to lose control, but Lepage's car skidded into the grassy median before smashing into a pile of large rocks, police said.

Paramedics rushed him to Waterbury Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

Police are investigating the crash.

Anyone with information about it is asked to contact Trooper Anilly Diaz at 203-267-2200 or Anilly.Diaz@ct.gov.

