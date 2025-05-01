Trio Busted After Locking Themselves in South Windsor Shed During Escape Attempt: Police

Jovanie Candelaria, Teyvaun Williams-Santiago, and Zachary Hardy — all 18 and from Massachusetts — were arrested Thursday, May 1, in South Windsor following a chase on Route 5, officials said.

South Windsor police responded around 3 a.m. to reports of a stolen vehicle speeding along Route 5. When officers attempted a traffic stop, the driver accelerated, prompting a pursuit. Officers deployed spike strips, which disabled the vehicle’s tires. The three suspects jumped out and fled on foot in the area of Strong and West roads, police said.

Authorities launched a manhunt using K-9 teams and drones, but the suspects weren’t escape artists.

Officers tracked Williams-Santiago and Hardy to a locked shed behind a residence, led there by the smell of marijuana, police said. The duo was trapped inside after Candelaria accidentally locked them in as he left.

Police found Candelaria nearby as he attempted to get into an Uber, authorities said.

Candelaria and Williams-Santiago were each held on $10,000 bond; Hardy was held on $20,000 bail, police said.

They were charged with engaging police in pursuit, interfering with an officer, burglary, criminal trespass, and conspiracy to commit vehicle break-ins, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice South Windsor and receive free news updates.