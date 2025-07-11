Passed-Out Driver With Gun Who Crashed Into South Windsor Police Gate Busted Weeks Later: Cops

Eliu Claudio, 44, was arrested on Thursday, July 10, following an investigation into an incident from April, South Windsor police said.

Officers found Claudio slumped over in the driver’s seat of a car that was stopped in the middle of Miller Road near Abbe Road. A beer can was sitting in the cup holder, according to police.

As officers moved in to check on the driver, they spotted a firearm with an extended magazine on the front seat. Police said Claudio is a convicted felon and cannot legally possess a gun.

Before they could arrest him, Claudio woke up and sped off. Police say he was seen blowing through a stop sign at Nevers Road and Sand Hill Road before crashing into the entry gate on the west side of the police department.

That didn’t stop him either.

"Claudio was able to put his vehicle in reverse and flee the scene, refusing to stop for officers as he sped down Sand Hill Road towards Sullivan Avenue," South Windsor police said.

Officers issued an arrest warrant, and Claudio later turned himself in at South Windsor Police headquarters. He was processed and released on a $50,000 surety bond.

Claudio faces charges of reckless driving, evading responsibility, failure to drive right, violation of a traffic control signal, failure to obey a stop sign, illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, interfering with an officer/resisting, drinking while driving, and two counts of reckless endangerment in the second degree, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice South Windsor and receive free news updates.