The 71-year-old lifelong South Windsor resident worked at Pratt & Whitney for more than 44 years. Kania was a second-generation firefighter in town and served nine years with Support Company 6 and its Fire Police Unit, the South Windsor Fire Department said.

The cause of death was not released.

When not serving his community, Kania enjoyed fishing and shooting sports. He was happiest surrounded by family, especially his grandchildren, according to his obituary. Kania leaves behind two sons, their spouses, and two grandchildren.

Several people posted memorials to Kania on social media. Friend Chris Radkovitch wrote that getting to know him was a gift.

I was one of the lucky ones that got the honor of knowing John and getting to spend time with him at numerous school visits and fire and life safety events. Being a new generation Pratt employee John would share stories about some of the projects he worked on that I was lucky enough to still be working on today! John will be missed for sure!

A wake for Kania will be held Thursday, Sept. 11, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Samsel Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Road, South Windsor. A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m.

South Windsor firefighters are assisting Kania’s family during this time.

