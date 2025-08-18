Gregory Issa was traveling at a high rate of speed northbound on Battle Street in Somers around 7 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 17, Connecticut State Police said.

For unknown reasons, the Somers man went off the side of the road and crashed into the telephone pole. The impact threw him from the vehicle, police said.

Issa died at the scene.

Investigators ask anyone who witnessed the crash or has any information about it to contact Trooper Ryan Crawford at 860-896-3200 or ryan.crawford@ct.gov.

