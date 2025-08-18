Fair 73°

Gregory Issa, 40, Of Somers, Killed In Jeep Crash: Police

A 40-year-old Connecticut man was killed over the weekend when he lost control of his Jeep and crashed into a telephone pole, authorities said. 

A police car with its lights flashing

 Photo Credit: Stephen Picilaidis on Unsplash
Josh Lanier
Gregory Issa was traveling at a high rate of speed northbound on Battle Street in Somers around 7 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 17, Connecticut State Police said. 

For unknown reasons, the Somers man went off the side of the road and crashed into the telephone pole. The impact threw him from the vehicle, police said. 

Issa died at the scene.

Investigators ask anyone who witnessed the crash or has any information about it to contact Trooper Ryan Crawford at 860-896-3200 or ryan.crawford@ct.gov. 

