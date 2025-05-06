Alfred Ricciuti, 41, of Washington, NJ, was found Monday, May 5, working at a business in Somers, Connecticut State Police said. He is wanted on five extraditable felony arrest warrants in the Garden State.

Troopers spotted Ricciuti standing outside the business just before 5 p.m., but when they confronted him, he bolted, authorities said. That’s when a K9 named Viper was called in to help chase him down. Ricciuti didn't make it far.

Ricciuti was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries from a dog bite, police said.

He is charged with being a fugitive from justice and interfering with an officer/resisting arrest, Connecticut State Police said. Authorities did not say what charges he faces in New Jersey.

He’s being held on $550,000 in bonds, authorities said.

