These Are Americans' 5 Favorite Vacation Destinations, Survey Reveals

A new survey finds the ideal US vacation lasts 11 days, costs just under $8,800 per person, and happens about three hours from home. Most want more than just a long weekend, and six in 10 believe that dream trip is right here in the States.

So, where are they headed? According to the findings, these are Americans’ favorite types of vacation destinations:

Sunny beaches: 63 percent

Outdoor escapes: 53 percent

Major cities: 43 percent

Historic sites:42 percent

Amusement parks: 30 percent

When asked what matters most while away, respondents prioritized:

Good food: 52 percent

Time to relax: 47 percent

Quality lodging: 38 percent

Nice weather: 34 percent

Outdoor landmarks and attractions: 31 percent

But a perfect trip can quickly go south. Ninety-two percent of Americans say they have “make-or-break” conditions — and if just one goes wrong, it ruins the whole vacation.

Top complaints include unexpected costs, travel delays, bad weather, hotels far from attractions, and disappointing meals.

The study, conducted by Talker Research and commissioned by global sightseeing pass brand Go City, found that vacation perfection isn’t just about where you go.

For most, it’s about how you feel: 67 percent said a trip isn’t perfect unless they can truly relax.

Others need to create meaningful moments with others or travel with people they genuinely enjoy.

And many are willing to trade comforts to get there. A third would ditch a pricier hotel for more downtime. Others would give up leg room or an extra PTO day in exchange for better food or a room with a view.

Bottom line: The perfect vacation doesn’t require a passport. Just a good plan and the right company.

