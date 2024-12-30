The couple, who built the pub into a staple of the Simsbury community, shared the news in a heartfelt Facebook post reflecting on their journey filled with unforgettable memories and deep community connections. However, this is not the end of the storied Old Well Tavern — new owners will reopen the 20 Tariffville Road establishment on Jan. 10.

“We have seen our children grow up in this business and our customers' children as well,” they wrote. “We have met some great people along the way and lost some ... you will be missed and never forgotten.”

Frank and Erika spent over a decade cultivating a welcoming atmosphere that felt like home to regulars and first-timers alike. The tavern became more than just a bar, hosting everything from weddings and funerals to epic Halloween parties, live performances, and even bull-riding nights.

Old Well Tavern even had a brush with Hollywood fame, featuring in the 2022 action film "Code Name Banshee," starring Antonio Banderas and Jamie King.

Beyond its events and notoriety, Old Well Tavern was also known for its spectral patrons. “Our ghosts will miss us,” Erika shared, referencing the many paranormal investigations conducted on the property.

The couple also gave a special thanks to the people who helped shape Old Well into what it became.

“We’d like to thank our amazing, hardworking staff—the bartenders, chefs, servers, food runners—and the regulars who supported us, always helped out in a pinch, and treated us like family,” they wrote.

Many of the staff plan to stay on under the new owners, Erika added.

The transition will bring a few updates, but Frank and Erika said the new owners plan to maintain the charm, menu staples, and events that regulars have come to love.

“Frank and I are looking forward to being more active as players,” Erika added, hinting that while they’re stepping away from ownership, they’re not leaving the community behind.

The duo ended their announcement with a message of love and appreciation: “From our heart to yours ... we thank you for our success over the years. You have come as customers and left as family. We will love and miss you all.”

For more information on Old Well Tavern, its history, and its menu, click here.

