Spacecraft Launched Decades Ago To Crash Land On Earth: Here's What To Know

The defunct probe from the former Soviet Union, known as Kosmos 482, was launched in 1972 on a mission to explore Venus.

A launch failure left it trapped in Earth’s orbit — where it has remained for more than half a century.

Now, NASA says the long-dormant spacecraft will likely reenter the atmosphere between late Friday, May 9, and Saturday, May 10.

Due to the wide range of possible reentry points, it's unclear where the debris could land, according to AccuWeather.

The projected impact zone spans from 52 degrees north latitude to 52 degrees south latitude, covering most of the globe—including the contiguous United States, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia.

Although the reentry area also includes vast sections of the Pacific, Atlantic, and Indian oceans, which decreases the likelihood of landfall, the possibility cannot be ruled out.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Simsbury and receive free news updates.