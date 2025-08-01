'Rage Against The Regime': Nationwide Protests Planned Against Trump Administration

The 50501 protest group has announced a new nationwide day of action, "Rage Against The Regime," set for Saturday, Aug. 2.

While the number of registered protest sites is, as of Friday, Aug. 1, lower than previous demonstrations "No Kings" and "Good Trouble Lives On," organizers expect turnout to grow.

The protests are part of a summer-long campaign of peaceful demonstrations opposing what organizers call escalating attacks by the Trump administration.

Saturday’s events will focus on issues including aggressive immigration enforcement, efforts to dismantle government agencies such as Medicaid and the National Weather Service, and threats to democratic institutions.

“Our goal is to build and strengthen the community networks we will all need to channel our rage at the lawless rule of the Trump regime into nonviolent action,” organizers said in a statement. “Attendees will connect with local groups doing vital community work — from organizing mutual aid to fighting for immigrants’ rights — and learn about the power of boycotts and other tactics of economic noncooperation.”

The origin of the 50501 name comes from "50 protests. 50 states. 1 movement."

A full list of protests and locations is available at events.pol-rev.com.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Simsbury and receive free news updates.