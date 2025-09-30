Police Rescue Missing Simsbury Man Found In Crashed Car In Woods

Simsbury police said the man did not return home Monday night, Sept. 29, and he was reported missing around 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

Officers quickly picked up his scent and tracked the man to Overlook Terrace near Bushy Hill Road in Simsbury. There, they found his wrecked vehicle off the road in a wooded area.

Police pulled him from the wreckage, and paramedics took him to St. Francis Hospital for treatment. The man's condition was not released.

Authorities are investigating the crash. Officials urge anyone who saw it or has any information about it to call Simsbury police at 860-658-3100.

