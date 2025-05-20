NFL Owners Will Permit Players To Compete In 2028 LA Olympics

With the debut of flag football at the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, the league's owners voted unanimously to allow players to try out for the Olympic flag football team.

Under the new resolution, each NFL team may designate one player to participate in the Olympic trials, with the provision that each club’s designated international player may also compete for his respective country.

“I think this news represents a great opportunity for the sport, for the NFL," Commissioner Roger Goodell said. "It's truly the next step in making NFL football and football a global sport for men and women of all ages and all opportunities across the globe. We think that's the right thing to do, and this is a big step in accomplishing that."

Each country’s National Olympic Committee will have the responsibility of selecting their respective rosters for the Olympic Games.

The decision follows the International Olympic Committee’s historic vote in October 2023 to include flag football in the Summer Games for the first time.

In the aftermath of this announcement, the NFL indicated its commitment to working alongside the NFLPA to facilitate opportunities for both current and former players to potentially compete on the Olympic stage.

“For our players, we think it’s a tremendous opportunity for them to represent their country, to compete for a gold medal, which is the pinnacle of global sports," Goodell remarked.

Several of the NFL’s star players have already gained valuable experience in flag football through the Pro Bowl Games.

In 2023, it went from being a singular event to a multi-day celebration featuring competitions, including three flag football games contributing to the overall score.

