Gallup’s latest poll, conducted from Monday, July 7 to Monday, July 21 and surveying 1,015 US adults, ranked 14 well-known US and international figures.

The results show a striking gap between those held in high regard and those who have fallen out of favor.

Topping the list for positive public image is Pope Leo XIV, who enjoys a favorable rating from 57 percent of Americans, with just 11 percent viewing him unfavorably.

That puts his net favorability at +46, far outpacing other figures. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (+18) and Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders (+11) also scored positive net favorability, though by a much narrower margin.

At the other end of the spectrum, several current and former Trump administration officials received more negative than positive marks.

Notably, ex-Department of Government Efficient (DOGE) leader Elon Musk and Secretary of State Marco Rubio posted the lowest net favorability scores, at -28 and -16, respectively.

Musk’s image, in particular, has soured sharply since January, dropping a full 24 points after stepping down from his government post and engaging in high-profile disputes with former President Donald Trump.

Other prominent names, including President Joe Biden, Vice President JD Vance, and Governor Gavin Newsom, also saw net negative ratings, each at -11.

French President Emmanuel Macron and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez landed in the middle, with Americans split nearly evenly in their opinions and many respondents having no opinion at all.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Simsbury and receive free news updates.