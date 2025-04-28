Substantial disruptions in transportation and services are happening on Monday, April 28 in France, Spain, and Portugal.

The outages reportedly stem from issues within the European electricity grid.

In France, the Basque Coast and the Burgundy region were experiencing power issues.

Areas in Spain experiencing outages include the Basque Country, Catalonia, Andalusia, Aragon, Castile and León, Extremadura, Murcia, and Navarre.

Spain’s national power company, Red Eléctricia, indicated via a post on social media that power had been restored in certain northern and southern regions of the peninsula, saying it is "key to gradually addressing the electricity supply.

"This process involves the gradual energization of the transmission grid as the generating units are connected. We continue working to restore power."

