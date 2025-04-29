Hidden Dangers: Study Reveals High Levels Of Plastics In People's Brains

Researchers at the University of New Mexico Health Sciences found that plastic particles have not only reached the brain but are present at higher concentrations there than in any other organ.

Even more alarming, the buildup appears to be accelerating, with plastic accumulation increasing by 50 percent over the past eight years.

The study, published in Nature Medicine, involved an analysis of brain tissue collected during autopsies and stored by the New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator.

Researchers chemically processed the tissue to isolate undissolved plastics, then identified and quantified 12 different polymers using a specialized heating and spectrometry technique.

The most common type detected was polyethylene, a material widely used in everyday packaging.

Transmission electron microscopy revealed clusters of sharp plastic shards smaller than viruses — tiny enough to slip past the brain’s protective barriers.

Scientists say the exact pathway these particles take into the brain remains unclear, and the long-term health impacts are still unknown.

However, the physical presence of these microscopic fragments raises serious questions about potential links to neurological problems, including stroke risk.

The study was led by toxicologist Matthew Campen, PhD, Distinguished and Regents’ Professor in the UNM College of Pharmacy.

Campden noted the rate of accumulation mirrors the increasing amounts of plastics waste on this planet.

“This really changes the landscape," he said. "It makes it so much more personal."

“I never would have imagined it was this high," Campden added. "I certainly don’t feel comfortable with this much plastic in my brain, and I don’t need to wait around 30 more years to find out what happens if the concentrations quadruple.”

The findings build on earlier research documenting microplastics in human organs, including the liver, and kidney.

They further reinforce concerns about the growing infiltration of plastics into critical bodily systems over time.

