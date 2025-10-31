From Simsbury To Hollywood: Rachel Sennott’s New HBO Comedy ‘I Love LA’ Earning Early Praise

The Simsbury native created and stars in “I Love LA,” debuting Sunday, Nov. 2, at 10:30 p.m., a coveted prime-time slot on the high-profile network. Sennott, 30, an alum of New York University and the Stella Adler Studio of Acting, also wrote and directed several episodes.

“I Love LA” follows an up-and-coming talent manager navigating the chaos of her late 20s in Los Angeles. Early reviews have been largely positive, and the eight-episode series currently holds a 79 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes from critics’ screenings.

Sennott has carved out a niche in Hollywood as a rising multi-hyphenate, starring in hit comedies like “Bottoms” and “Shiva Baby,” while building a major following on Instagram and TikTok.

The series also stars Odessa A’zion, Jordan Firstman, True Whitaker, and Josh Hutcherson.

