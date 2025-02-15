Final CT Snowfall Predictions Released For Weekend Storm

Snow will arrive around the middle of the afternoon Saturday, Feb. 15, changing to an icy mix overnight and then all rain for most locations, except the highest elevations, on Sunday, Feb. 16, the National Weather Service says.

Very gusty winds will kick in behind the storm and continue into Presidents Day on Monday, Feb. 17. A High Wind Watch has been issued for the potential of gusts as high as 60 mph at times on Monday.

Latest Snowfall Projections - See the first image above, released Saturday morning, by the National Weather Service.

Expected Ice Accumulation - Click on the second image above.

Storm Warnings, Advisories By Region - Click on the third image above.

