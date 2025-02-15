Partly Cloudy 25°

Final CT Snowfall Predictions Released For Weekend Storm

Final snowfall projections have been released for a new winter storm just as it is set to arrive in New England.

The latest snowfall projections were released Saturday morning, Feb. 15, by the&nbsp;National Weather Service.

 Photo Credit: National Weather Service
Expected ice accumulation.

 Photo Credit: National Weather Service
Winter Weather Advisories are in effect in the locations in purple, with Winter Storm Warnings for areas in pink.

 Photo Credit: National Weather Service
Joe Lombardi
Snow will arrive around the  middle of the afternoon Saturday, Feb. 15, changing to an icy mix overnight and then all rain for most locations, except the highest elevations, on Sunday, Feb. 16, the National Weather Service says.

Very gusty winds will kick in behind the storm and continue into Presidents Day on Monday, Feb. 17. A High Wind Watch has been issued for the potential of gusts as high as 60 mph at times on Monday. 

Latest Snowfall Projections - See the first image above, released Saturday morning, by the National Weather Service.

Expected Ice Accumulation - Click on the second image above.

Storm Warnings, Advisories By Region - Click on the third image above.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

