Coming Soon: Apple’s iOS 26 Update With Surprise Twist

Apple’s new iPhone and iPad update promises a facelift so fluid you might swear the icons are melting, yet the company is keeping the full reveal just out of reach.

The new Apple Games app is a single destination for all of a player’s games, allowing them to jump back into titles they love, find their next favorite, and have even more fun with friends.

Photo Credit: Apple
With iOS 26, the new design extends into the car for a consistent, expressive experience.

Photo Credit: Apple
In Messages, users can now screen messages from unknown senders, giving them more control over who appears in their conversation list.

Photo Credit: Apple
Building on Apple Intelligence, visual intelligence extends to a user’s iPhone screen so they can search and take action on anything they’re viewing across apps.

Photo Credit: Apple
A look at Apple iOS 26 CarPlay dark mode.

 Photo Credit: Apple
Live Translation is integrated into Messages, FaceTime, and Phone to help users communicate across languages, translating text and audio in real-time.

Photo Credit: Apple
Joe Lombardi
Slated to enter public beta in July and roll out widely this fall, iOS 26 introduces a fresh “Liquid Glass” design language that trades hard edges for rounded, translucent layers meant to feel like real glass. 

Apple is pairing the new look with an on-device AI upgrade dubbed Apple Intelligence, which will quietly power smarter search results, real-time message translation, and visual recognition in screenshots.

Early testers will see a revamped Phone app that screens unknown callers, senses hold music, and pings you the moment a human picks up. 

The Messages overhaul brings polls to group chats, custom chat backdrops, and Live Translation across languages. 

Apple’s engineers have also carved out new space on the Home screen for dedicated Games and Preview apps that surface curated content instead of burying it in the App Store.

There’s a catch: the flashiest tricks require the brawn of Apple’s newest chips, meaning features like visual intelligence and smart Wallet reminders will be limited to iPhone 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max, and forthcoming iPhone 16 models.

It will be available on a variety of iPad models, including:

  • iPad Pro (M4)
  • iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation and later)
  • iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation and later)
  • iPad Air (M3)
  • iPad Air (M2)
  • iPad Air (3rd generation and later)
  • iPad (A16)
  • iPad (8th generation and later)
  • iPad Mini (A17 Pro)
  • iPad Mini (5th generation and later)

For everyone else, iOS 26 still promises subtler perks — smoother scrolling, tighter haptics, and that Liquid Glass sheen — without forcing users to relearn the interface.

Apple hasn’t given a firm launch day, but history suggests the final build will land days before the company’s annual September hardware event.

