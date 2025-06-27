143,000 Pounds Of Bologna Recalled Nationwide

The recall involves approximately 143,416 pounds of bologna produced by Gaiser’s European Style Provisions Inc., a Union, New Jersey–based company, according to the US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

An investigation revealed the affected items contain meat or poultry source materials not listed on their labels — a misbranding issue discovered after a complaint was submitted through the USDA Office of Inspector General’s hotline.

The products were made between Thursday, March 20, and Friday, June 20, and shipped to wholesale and retail locations across the country. Affected items include:

“Family Tree Bologna Veal” (undeclared pork)

“Babushka’s Recipe Chicken Bologna” (undeclared pork)

“Fancy Bologna” (labeled with pork, but includes undeclared beef and chicken)

“Gaiser’s Russian Brand Doktorskaya Bologna” (undeclared beef)

“Gaiser’s Bologna Veal” (undeclared chicken and pork)

“Gaiser’s Turkey Bologna” (undeclared chicken and pork)

“Chicken Bologna Kypoyka Paba” (undeclared pork)

The recalled items bear establishment number “EST. 5385” inside the USDA inspection mark. Some products may have been repackaged and relabeled in stores.

View product labels here.

Although no adverse reactions have been reported, FSIS has classified the situation as a Class III recall, meaning it’s unlikely to cause health issues.

However, consumers are urged not to eat the products. Restaurants and institutions are advised not to serve them. Items should be discarded or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions can contact Steven Shuchinski, recall manager for Gaiser’s, at (908) 686-3421 or gaisers@verizon.net.

Additional food safety questions may be directed to the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-674-6854 or MPHotline@usda.gov.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Simsbury and receive free news updates.