Explosive Devices, Bomb-Making Material Found Inside Seymour Home: Police

Authorities were called to a home on Chaden Road in Seymour just before 10:30 p.m. on July 3. They arrested the man inside, and as they went to take possession of a firearm registered to him, officers found several homemade explosive devices along with materials commonly used to build them, Seymour police said.

Officers immediately backed out and called in the State Police Bomb Squad. Seymour Fire Department, Seymour ambulance, and emergency management officials also responded and stayed on the scene until around 9:30 a.m. the following morning.

Joseph H. Bohlin, 37, was arrested and faces multiple charges, including disorderly conduct, interfering with an emergency call, two counts of illegal manufacture of bombs, illegal possession of explosives, and illegal possession of fireworks, Seymour police said.

Bohlin is being held at the Seymour Police Department on $150,000 bond, authorities said.

