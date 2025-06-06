Fair 80°

Daniel Popiolek ID'd As Man Killed In Rollover Seymour Crash

A 37-year-old Connecticut man was killed this week after he lost control of his vehicle, left the road, and rolled over multiple times, authorities said. 

Daniel Popiolek, of Beacon Falls, crashed just before 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 5, when his Subaru went off the side of Route 8 in Seymour, Connecticut State Police said. 

It's unclear what caused him to go off the highway, but Popiolek was thrown from the vehicle as it tumbled near Exit 18, authorities said. Paramedics rushed him to Waterbury Hospital, where he died of his injuries. 

No other vehicles were involved. 

State Police urge anyone who witnessed the crash or has information on it to contact Trooper Patrick Miko at 203-393-4200 or Patrick.Miko@ct.gov.

