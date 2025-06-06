Daniel Popiolek, of Beacon Falls, crashed just before 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 5, when his Subaru went off the side of Route 8 in Seymour, Connecticut State Police said.

It's unclear what caused him to go off the highway, but Popiolek was thrown from the vehicle as it tumbled near Exit 18, authorities said. Paramedics rushed him to Waterbury Hospital, where he died of his injuries.

No other vehicles were involved.

State Police urge anyone who witnessed the crash or has information on it to contact Trooper Patrick Miko at 203-393-4200 or Patrick.Miko@ct.gov.

