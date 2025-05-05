Watch: Intoxicated Driver Crashes With Police Car On I-91 In Rocky Hill After Chase, Cops Say

Daniel Henderson, 28, of Vernon, was behind the wheel of a black Acura MDX that first caught a trooper's attention on I-84 near East Hartford on Sunday, May 4, just before 1 a.m., Connecticut State Police said. The SUV was seen drifting between lanes and swerving onto the shoulder.

A Trooper attempted a traffic stop after the vehicle continued to veer out of its lane on Route 2.

Initially, it looked like the driver was pulling over, but then the SUV sped up instead, kicking off a pursuit that continued onto Route 3, where the driver ran a red light, and then onto I-91 southbound. Speeds ranged between 60 and 70 miles per hour, State Police said.

Two more Troopers joined the pursuit near Exit 24, where they tried to box in the SUV. The driver went off-road to get away, striking the side of a cruiser, causing him to crash into the center guardrail, State Police said.

Henderson surrendered at the scene and said he wasn’t hurt, though he later asked for medical help and was taken to a hospital. Troopers said he showed “pinpoint pupils and profuse sweating consistent with narcotics use.” He also admitted he had been using his phone during the chase and wasn’t wearing a seatbelt. His license was also suspended, State Police said.

He was charged with driving under the influence, engaging police in pursuit, assault on public safety personnel, interfering with an officer, and reckless endangerment in the first degree, authorities said. In all, he is facing 15 charges.

Henderson was held on a $50,000 bond, State Police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Rocky Hill and receive free news updates.