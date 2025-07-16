Stranger Bravely Saves Captain, Dog After Boat Capsizes On Connecticut River In Rocky Hill

Emergency crews from the Rocky Hill Fire Department, police, and EMS rushed to the scene after getting the call around 2:19 p.m. on Tuesday, July 15. The boat was found upside-down about 200 feet from the docks.

The operator was clinging to the back of a nearby boat, struggling in the water.

But help didn’t just come from first responders.

A person aboard an approaching boat jumped into action — literally. This Good Samaritan entered the water, swam to the overturned vessel, and rescued the dog trapped beneath it.

That same person also brought the dog and the boat’s operator safely back to shore, Rocky Hill police said. The heroes name was not released.

Emergency medical teams evaluated the boat’s operator and released them. Fire crews recovered and secured the overturned vessel at the Ferry Park dock.

