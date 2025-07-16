Mostly Cloudy 91°

Stranger Bravely Saves Captain, Dog After Boat Capsizes On Connecticut River In Rocky Hill

A boating trip took a dangerous turn on the Connecticut River when a small vessel overturned near Ferry Park, leaving the captain struggling to stay above water and his dog trapped beneath the boat.

Rocky Hill fire crews work to pull a capsized boat from the Connecticut River to the shore on Tuesday afternoon, July 15. 

 Photo Credit: Rocky Hill Fire Department
Josh Lanier
Emergency crews from the Rocky Hill Fire Department, police, and EMS rushed to the scene after getting the call around 2:19 p.m. on Tuesday, July 15. The boat was found upside-down about 200 feet from the docks. 

The operator was clinging to the back of a nearby boat, struggling in the water.

But help didn’t just come from first responders.

A person aboard an approaching boat jumped into action — literally. This Good Samaritan entered the water, swam to the overturned vessel, and rescued the dog trapped beneath it.

That same person also brought the dog and the boat’s operator safely back to shore, Rocky Hill police said. The heroes name was not released. 

Emergency medical teams evaluated the boat’s operator and released them. Fire crews recovered and secured the overturned vessel at the Ferry Park dock.

