Rocky Hill Students To Talk With Astronauts Aboard International Space Station In Space Q&A

The Rocky Hill Library will host the talk between astronauts and kids in Kindergarten through 12th grade, NASA said in a news release on Tuesday, Feb. 11. The 20-minute space-to-Earth call will happen at 11:40 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18.

NASA astronauts Nick Hague and Don Pettit will answer prerecorded questions about science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

"The goal is to engage area students by introducing them to the wide variety of STEM career opportunities available in space exploration and related fields," NASA said.

Astronauts have continuously lived and worked aboard the International Space Station for more than 24 years. Crews have conducted experiments that advance technology and support future space missions.

NASA communicates with astronauts 24 hours a day from the Mission Control Center through the Space Communications and Navigation (SCaN) Near Space Network.

The Artemis campaign, which builds on space station research, will send astronauts to the Moon in preparation for human exploration of Mars. NASA said it hopes talks with students like this will inspire the next generation of space explorers.

The Rocky Hill call will also be streamed on NASA+.

