Partly Cloudy 33°

SHARE

Rocky Hill High On Lockdown Following Online Threat

A Connecticut high school was put on a security lockdown Tuesday, Jan. 14, after a threat was posted online, authorities said. 

Police tape

Police tape

 Photo Credit: Canva/cglade
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

Rocky Hill Superintendent of Schools Mark Zito announced the security measure in an email to parents, NBC Connecticut reported

Zito did not relay what the message said but explained that an unauthorized user had accessed an account and posted the threat in a Google Doc. The school system's IT department quickly removed the message and is now investigating how the system was breached, the report continued. 

Police said the threat was not specific and the lockdown is a security protocol. Officers are investigating who made the post. 

The lockdown only impacted Rocky Hill High School. 

to follow Daily Voice Rocky Hill and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE