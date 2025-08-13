Wild Stolen Car Chase Ends In Crash, Foot Race In Rocky Hill, Cops Say

Police were watching the Wethersfield town line when they spotted a car without headlights on Maple Street. When officers tried to stop it, the driver sped off deeper into Rocky Hill. Officers used stop sticks to blow out several tires, but the car kept going until it crashed in the yard of a Denyelle Drive home. The people inside ran away on foot, leading to an intensive search, Rocky Hill police said.

Help came quickly. Wethersfield police joined in, along with K9 teams from Cromwell and Middletown. The Rocky Hill Fire Department launched a drone to track from above. Calls from neighbors tipped police to “suspicious individuals” near the Hampton Inn and on Sagamore Lane. Soon after, officers caught one adult and two juveniles.

Police identified the adult as 18-year-old Kevin Gordon of Bloomfield. He faces charges including risk of injury to a child, larceny 1st degree, conspiracy to commit larceny 1st degree, larceny 4th degree, interfering with an officer, engaging police in pursuit, failure to drive right, failure to maintain lane, failure to display lights, reckless driving, and driving the wrong way on a divided highway. The two juveniles, ages 17 and 15, were not identified because of their age.

Investigators say the car was stolen overnight in West Hartford and contained stolen items that were returned to their owner. Police called it a “successful recovery” and credited teamwork for the quick arrests. “We are grateful to our neighboring departments, our emergency partners, and the observant residents of this town for their swift assistance,” officials said.

