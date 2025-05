Mary Colasanto was reported missing from her home in Glastonbury on Welles Street in late March.

A boater contacted police around 9 a.m. on Sunday, April 27, to report finding a body in the water. Authorities identified her on Wednesday as Colasanto.

Glastonbury police are investigating the incident. Police did not disclose the cause of death.

Funeral services for Colasanto were unclear as of Thursday.

