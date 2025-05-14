Mackenzie Simpson, of East Hartford, surrendered to authorities on Tuesday, May 13, after police issued a warrant for her arrest in connection with the death of 25-year-old D'Andre Charles in March 2024, according to Connecticut State Police.

Investigators allege Simpson and Charles were racing on I-91 in Rocky Hill, each reaching speeds of 128 mph shortly before midnight on March 30, 2024, when Simpson’s vehicle rear-ended a tractor-trailer near Exit 22 South (Route 9).

The impact caused Simpson’s car to spin out onto the right shoulder. Charles, attempting to avoid the crash, lost control of his vehicle, skidding off the left side of the highway, crashing through a guardrail, and rolling over several times. He was ejected from the vehicle and died from his injuries, police said.

Witnesses reported that both cars were traveling at dangerously high speeds, and data from Simpson’s onboard computer showed she was driving at 124 mph at the time of the collision, according to investigators.

Simpson had four female passengers in her car during the crash. Several were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries, police said.

Simpson is charged with second-degree manslaughter and was released on $100,000 bond, police confirmed.

